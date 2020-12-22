China’s CanSino to submit its Covid-19 vaccine for review in Mexico – FM

China’s Covid-19 vaccine producer will submit its product on Tuesday for review by Mexico’s health regulator, according to Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard.

“Today it will submit its [CanSino Biologics] file to the analysis of Cofepris,” Ebrard confirmed. The regulator will be assessing the vaccine for emergency use, it was announced.

Mexico wants to have access to vaccines as soon as possible amid a rebound in Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations. The Health Ministry reported 5,370 new confirmed cases of the deadly infection and almost 400 fatalities on Monday. The numbers are one of the highest in the world.

Despite the plans to review CanSino, on December 17, the Mexican government did not rule out purchasing far fewer doses from CanSino Biologics than the 35 million announced earlier this month by Ebrard.

CanSino is conducting Phase 3 vaccine trials in Mexico, which is the final step before being certified. The company plans to find 15,000 volunteers in Mexico to complete the studies, but currently it reportedly has over 6,500, while 40,000 volunteers are taking part in the global trial.

Mexico is also close to signing a separate vaccine contract with Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen unit for a potential 22 million doses, Lopez-Gatell said.

