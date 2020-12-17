‘No doubt’ American sanctions will be lifted by Biden, Iran’s President says

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has said that there is “no doubt” in his mind that America will lift sanctions and return to its nuclear deal commitments under the incoming Biden administration.

Rouhani has been increasingly vocal in recent weeks about Iran’s willingness to work with America and other Western countries to expand ties, rejoin the deal, embrace their commitments under the deal, and alleviate crippling sanctions on the Middle Eastern nation.

Speaking on Thursday, the Iranian leader said, “I have no doubt that the three-year resistance of the Iranian people will persuade the future American government to return to its commitments, and the sanctions will be broken.”

Two years ago, President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the 2015 nuclear deal that was agreed between Iran and six other global powers, including China, the EU, France, Germany, Russia, and the UK.

Following America’s withdrawal and implementation of sanctions, Iran has reacted by increasing its stockpiles of enriched uranium in direct violation of the deal. The UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency estimates that Iran’s current stockpile is 1.73 tons, yet under the agreement, the country is allowed to keep only 447 pounds of low-enriched uranium.

Also on rt.com Rouhani accuses Israel of assassinating Iranian nuclear scientist to drag region into war

As he prepares to take office, President-elect Biden has been clear that he hopes America can rejoin the deal, which he played a part in negotiating during his time as vice president.

Iran has been clear that, before the United States rejoins the agreement, it must immediately revoke the sanctions imposed by Trump.

On Wednesday, senior diplomats from Iran and signatories of the deal held a video call to discuss the agreement and urge the country to maintain its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, despite increased tensions in the region following the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a senior official in Iran’s nuclear program.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!