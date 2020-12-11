 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
EU risks losing access to Norwegian waters by New Year, says minister as Brexit fishing debacle escalates

11 Dec, 2020 14:55
Fishermen fish aboard the Lorient based trawler "Le Dolmen" in the North Sea (FILE PHOTO) © REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Norway’s fisheries and seafood minister has warned Brussels and London that Norwegian waters will be closed to fishermen from the EU and UK unless a tripartite agreement on fishing is reached before January 1.

Speaking on Friday, Minister of Fisheries and Seafood Odd Emil Ingebrigtsen said EU and UK fishing vessels will no longer have access to Norway’s fish-rich waters unless a deal between all three parties is reached before the end of the month. 

“If we do not get a deal by January 1, we will not open Norway’s economic fishing zones to vessels from the EU and Britain,” Ingebrigtsen told parliament, adding that negotiations had been delayed due to ongoing Brexit talks. 

“Neither can we expect Norwegian vessels to get access to their [the EU’s and Britain’s] zones before a deal is in place,” he said. 

In September, the UK and Norway signed a breakthrough deal on reciprocal fishing rights, but Ingebrigtsen claims this deal cannot come into effect unless a trilateral agreement is reached with the EU. 

“It is not a given that these [fisheries] talks can be concluded before the new year,” he said. 

Norway is not part of the EU but negotiates reciprocal agreements on matters such as fisheries. 

Like British waters, Norway’s fisheries are some of the richest in the world and represent a very attractive prospect to European vessels.  

EU access to UK fisheries is an area of disagreement between Brussels and UK negotiators in talks over a post-Brexit trade deal, with London insisting it should have control over its own waters.

Without a deal, EU fishermen will lose access to UK fishing waters on January 1.

