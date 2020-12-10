EU announces contingency measures for no-deal Brexit, including a demand for continued access to UK fisheries

The European Union has presented a number of proposed contingency measures to minimize disruption in the event of a no-deal Brexit, including mutual air and road connectivity and allowing for reciprocal fishing access.

On Thursday, the EU presented its contingency plan which would come into force should negotiators fail to reach a post-Brexit trade deal.

The measures, which would require London’s approval as well, focus on four targeted areas: basic air connectivity, aviation safety, basic road connectivity and reciprocal fishing access.

“Negotiations are still ongoing. However, given that the end of the transition is very near, there is no guarantee that if and when an agreement is found, it can enter into force on time,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement.

“Our responsibility is to be prepared for all eventualities, including not having a deal in place with the UK on 1 January 2021. That is why we are coming forward with these measures today.”

Continued EU access to UK fisheries is an outstanding area of disagreement between London and Brussels in trade deal negotiations.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged the EU to drop its demand to access Britain’s fish-rich waters as part of a post-Brexit deal.

However, the government of French President Emmanuel Macron has stood strong on its demands, saying it will not “sacrifice” French fishermen for Brexit.

Without a deal or London’s approval of Thursday’s contingency measures, EU fishermen would lose access to British fisheries on December 31.

Johnson and von der Leyen shared a three-hour dinner on Wednesday night in an attempt to break the Brexit negotiations deadlock, but no agreement was reached.

The two said a “firm decision” should be reached by Sunday.

