‘Time for great challenge’: Poland has 60mn doses of Covid-19 jabs & will start vaccination next year, PM says

Poland has already bought over 60 million doses of coronavirus vaccines, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday. The country begins its vaccination program early next year.

“We are secured – and now is the time for a great challenge, which is the implementation of the National Covid-19 Vaccination Program,” Morawiecki wrote in a Facebook post. The PM said Poland has reserved and purchased the vaccines from six producers.

The country plans to vaccinate its entire adult population of around 30 million people, and the government is setting up around 8,000 vaccination points across the country.

Morawiecki “has set the goal for us to vaccinate more than 70-80 percent” of Poles, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on December 2. Explaining the strategy, the minister said authorities will first try to exceed the 50-60 percent threshold and later hit the 70-80 percent level.

Niedzielski admitted, however, that it is “difficult to talk about a specific level, a specific minimum threshold of vaccination” that will “make the epidemic go away.”

Also on rt.com EU reserves 200 mn more coronavirus vaccines amid BioNTech & Pfizer talks

The prime minister’s top aide Michal Dworczyk told reporters on Tuesday that the government had enough applications from entities wishing to act as vaccination points, and this would allow it to immunize some 180,000 people a week.

The vaccine will be free and voluntary for all, according to authorities. The government will likely have to convince many people to get vaccinated because a survey conducted recently by CBOS showed almost half of the country’s population do not intend to line up for a jab.

The country of around 38 million people had reported 1,076,180 cases of the coronavirus and 20,592 deaths as of Tuesday.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!