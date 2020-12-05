MASSIVE blaze, EXPLOSIONS at a gas plant near a mall in El Salvador (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)

A gas plant just outside the country's capital went up in flames on Saturday afternoon, as videos and photos depicting the extensive impact surfaced on social media. So far, there have been no reports of victims.

A massive fire combined with blasts has been filmed not far from the local Plaza Mundo mall, with authorities urging residents to avoid the area.

Nadie debe estar cerca de la zona, fuera de los cuerpos de socorro.Las explosiones muy probablemente continuarán. Todos deben evacuar inmediatamente. pic.twitter.com/vmceoX6Flx — 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) December 5, 2020

The nearby shopping center has been evacuated due to initial threat of the blaze rapidly spreading beyond the gas plant's territory.

However, local fire department later announced that 15 firefighters with three motor pumps and a cistern managed to contain the flame.

Con 15 bomberos, tres motobombas y una cisterna, se ha logrado contener el incendio en la planta de gas de Soyapango. pic.twitter.com/vZvHrKw12f — Bomberos El Salvador (@BomberosSV) December 5, 2020

There have been no reports of victims or injuries. According to the department, the blaze caused the roof of the building where gas cylinders were filled and stored to collapse. Beyond that, damage has only been caused to 10 vehicles belonging to the gas company.

Por la radiación del incendio, el techo colapsó y el acero de la estructura del área de llenado de cilindros cedió. pic.twitter.com/pKW0hnB5Di — Bomberos El Salvador (@BomberosSV) December 5, 2020

Hemos controlado el incendio en la planta de gas, el fuego se ha confinado en el sector de llenado de cilindros. pic.twitter.com/xIBeSl5jmN — Bomberos El Salvador (@BomberosSV) December 5, 2020

The president of El Salvador Nayib Bukele has praised the firefighters' rapid response, saying they managed to do "an amazing job" by "putting out a mega fire in just a few minutes." He has also ordered an investigation to determine those responsible for the incident.

Aunque el incendio ha sido sofocado, nuestras acciones se mantienen para garantizar la seguridad de los salvadoreños que se encuentran cerca de donde ocurrió el siniestro.También, se comenzarán a hacer las investigaciones pertinentes para deducir responsabilidades. pic.twitter.com/6Bcdugatdj — Secretaría de Comunicaciones (@ComunicacionSV) December 5, 2020

