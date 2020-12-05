 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
MASSIVE blaze, EXPLOSIONS at a gas plant near a mall in El Salvador (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)

5 Dec, 2020 23:44
MASSIVE blaze, EXPLOSIONS at a gas plant near a mall in El Salvador (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)
@BomberosSV © Twitter
A gas plant just outside the country's capital went up in flames on Saturday afternoon, as videos and photos depicting the extensive impact surfaced on social media. So far, there have been no reports of victims.

A massive fire combined with blasts has been filmed not far from the local Plaza Mundo mall, with authorities urging residents to avoid the area.

The nearby shopping center has been evacuated due to initial threat of the blaze rapidly spreading beyond the gas plant's territory.

However, local fire department later announced that 15 firefighters with three motor pumps and a cistern managed to contain the flame.

There have been no reports of victims or injuries. According to the department, the blaze caused the roof of the building where gas cylinders were filled and stored to collapse. Beyond that, damage has only been caused to 10 vehicles belonging to the gas company.

The president of El Salvador Nayib Bukele has praised the firefighters' rapid response, saying they managed to do "an amazing job" by "putting out a mega fire in just a few minutes." He has also ordered an investigation to determine those responsible for the incident.

