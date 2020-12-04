‘Massive FIREBALL fills skies over S. Africa’s Durban following explosion at oil refinery, seven injured (VIDEOS)
Emergency services swarmed the scene, with large contingents of police, fire, and ambulance personnel on scene establishing a security cordon and urging the public to stay away.
A massive explosion occurred at Engen refinery south of Durban around 7.10am on Friday according to Advanced Life Support paramedic Garrith Jamieson, who supplied video. pic.twitter.com/lM69hpa2E6— Yasantha Naidoo (@yasantha) December 4, 2020
Engen Oil Refinery- Durban #engenexplosionpic.twitter.com/TIuhwpVqR9— mloony84 (@mlungisicele7) December 4, 2020
The explosion took place shortly after 7am local time, following a large fire on Friday morning.
“I saw a massive fireball at the centre of the refinery, with thick black smoke billowing from it. A few minutes later, many vehicles passed by my home,” Durban resident Shane Lloyd Pretorius said.
The injured are said to be in a stable condition and the blaze has been brought under control, according to a spokesperson for the provincial emergency medical services.
Durban Engine just exploded around 7:02 houses vibranted within 10km from the firm #EngineBomb#Boity#SABCNewspic.twitter.com/164khCN2Pz— GoldenDeeDee (@DianaGumede) December 4, 2020
@TrafficSA Durban Bluff, #engenexpolsionpic.twitter.com/zaETbPglAW— Attie De Bruin (@attiedb) December 4, 2020
Eyewitness footage from the scene purports to show the immediate aftermath of the explosion, with residents reporting that houses and buildings in the area shook and vibrated, such was the ferocity of the blast.
There is still huge smoke coming out the Engen refinery. N2 basically on standstill near the higginson offramp and M4. Unfortunately I'm caught in this traffic jam now https://t.co/OPzodKUZ4xpic.twitter.com/LUbsGBwnon— Mabhengwane (@Terribleterence) December 4, 2020
An investigation into the circumstances and cause of the explosion has been launched. The facility, which boasts a crude oil refining capacity of 120,000 barrels per day, is operated by African energy company Engen, which is partly owned by Malaysia's Petronas.
An investigation into the circumstances and cause of the explosion has been launched. The facility, which boasts a crude oil refining capacity of 120,000 barrels per day, is operated by African energy company Engen, which is partly owned by Malaysia's Petronas.

It is one of just six refineries in South Africa and is the second to suffer an explosion this year, following an incident at a facility operated by Astron Energy in Cape Town in July, which killed two people and injured a further seven.
