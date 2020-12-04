13yo Palestinian shot & killed by Israeli forces during West Bank protest against settlements – Health Ministry

A young Palestinian teen has died after being shot in the stomach by an Israeli soldier during a protest in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said. Israeli officials deny their forces fired live rounds.

The 13-year-old boy was taken to a hospital in Ramallah in critical condition, where he died from his injuries, according to a statement from the health ministry posted on Facebook.

A spokeswoman for Israel’s military said that its personnel had used “riot dispersal means” against Palestinians who were throwing rocks and burning tires in the village of al-Mughayir, some 27 kilometers northeast of Ramallah.

“The reports of the use of live fire during the riot are not true, and claims about a number of rioters injured and one killed are known,” she said.

Also on rt.com Bahrain to drop labels denoting Israeli settlement imports – minister

However, Palestinian media reported that live rounds and tear gas were used against the demonstrators, while four men were wounded during a march that was reportedly staged in protest at Israeli plans to expand settlements in the West Bank.

The mayor of al-Mughayir told reporters that the child had been shot near the entrance to the village.

“This ugly crime is a war crime and a crime against humanity,” the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said in a statement about the reported death.

Footage posted to social media purported to show Palestinians on Friday evening protesting the killing of the boy.

📢 #شاهد: غضب جماهيري عقب است.شهاد الطفل علي أبو العليا برصاص جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي في بلدة المغير قرب مدينة رام الله.#وكالة_صفد_الإخباريةpic.twitter.com/2e7Obcmflu — وكالة صفد الاخبارية (@palsafad) December 4, 2020

Last week, a Palestinian driver was shot dead after he allegedly tried to ram his car into an Israeli police checkpoint outside Jerusalem.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!