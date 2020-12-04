 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

13yo Palestinian shot & killed by Israeli forces during West Bank protest against settlements – Health Ministry

4 Dec, 2020 20:54
Get short URL
13yo Palestinian shot & killed by Israeli forces during West Bank protest against settlements – Health Ministry
A Palestinian demonstrator reacts in front of Israeli troops during a protest against Jewish settlements in Beit Dajan in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on December 4, 2020 © REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
A young Palestinian teen has died after being shot in the stomach by an Israeli soldier during a protest in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said. Israeli officials deny their forces fired live rounds.

The 13-year-old boy was taken to a hospital in Ramallah in critical condition, where he died from his injuries, according to a statement from the health ministry posted on Facebook. 

A spokeswoman for Israel’s military said that its personnel had used “riot dispersal means” against Palestinians who were throwing rocks and burning tires in the village of al-Mughayir, some 27 kilometers northeast of Ramallah.

“The reports of the use of live fire during the riot are not true, and claims about a number of rioters injured and one killed are known,” she said.

Also on rt.com Bahrain to drop labels denoting Israeli settlement imports – minister

However, Palestinian media reported that live rounds and tear gas were used against the demonstrators, while four men were wounded during a march that was reportedly staged in protest at Israeli plans to expand settlements in the West Bank.

The mayor of al-Mughayir told reporters that the child had been shot near the entrance to the village.

“This ugly crime is a war crime and a crime against humanity,” the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said in a statement about the reported death.

Footage posted to social media purported to show Palestinians on Friday evening protesting the killing of the boy.

Last week, a Palestinian driver was shot dead after he allegedly tried to ram his car into an Israeli police checkpoint outside Jerusalem.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies