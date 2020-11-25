Palestinian driver shot dead after ramming car into Israeli checkpoint outside Jerusalem – police

Israeli border police shot dead a Palestinian driver who allegedly tried to ram his car into an officer on the outskirts of Jerusalem after using fake documents, officers said on Wednesday.

The man, named locally as 37-year-old Nour Shakir Shuqeir from the Silwan area of East Jerusalem, sustained a gunshot wound to the stomach and was later pronounced dead in the city's Hadassah Hospital at Mount Scopus.

An Israeli policeman was also hospitalized with minor injuries following the incident, which reportedly took place at the Al-Zaim checkpoint in the Israeli-occupied West Bank territory, east of Jerusalem.

Footage posted to social media appears to show Israeli soldiers arriving at the scene of the incident.

"Suspicion arose that the documents presented by the driver were not his and he was apparently trying to impersonate someone else," a police spokesperson said.

"During the security check, the suspect started speeding, hitting a border policeman who was at the scene. Following this, the policeman and the security personnel fired at the vehicle."

A border police statement said that the suspect had been "neutralized."

