Brussels ‘gang-bang’ organizer spills details of gay orgy featuring Hungarian MEP

The self-professed organizer of the notorious lockdown-breaching ‘gang-bang’ in Brussels claims all participants were extremely careful, and that he was blissfully unaware that an MEP was in attendance.

Speaking to local media, David Manzheley claims that he regularly hosts orgies in his flat and that the event made for a welcome release from the dreariness of the coronavirus lockdown.

He also vehemently denies prior knowledge that 59-year-old Hungarian MEP Jozsef Szajer, a member of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s Fidesz party, who resigned in disgrace in the wake of the Brussels gay orgy scandal, was in attendance.

“I don’t know this man. He’s a friend of a friend. At my parties, I always invite a few friends, who in turn bring a few friends, and then we have fun together,” Manzheley says.

We talk a little, we drink a little – like in a café. The only difference is that, in the meantime, we also have sex.

Szajer reportedly tried to escape the gang-bang – which was also attended by 24 other men – through a gutter before he was taken into custody and escorted back to his residence where he confirmed his identity, and diplomatic immunity, by showing his diplomatic passport.

Recalling the moment of the bust, Manzheley says his neighbors must have reported him for breaching the lockdown restrictions, as numerous police officers entered his apartment.

Suddenly, there were a lot of police in my living room. ‘ID card! Right now!’ But we weren't even wearing underpants. How could we then show our identity card?

“They were very mean and said horrible things about gays,” Manzheley said of the arresting officers. He added that all participants took the utmost precautions possible, stating that there were two nurses present at the raucous romp.

He says he only invited 10 friends, each of whom could invite one other person, on condition that they had already contracted and recovered from Covid-19, and that they were asymptomatic at the time of the orgy.

Gatherings of more than four people are forbidden in Belgium at present, and a curfew is in place in a bid to limit the spread of Covid-19, which has swamped the country’s healthcare system.

Belgium has recorded some 579,000 cases of Covid-19, resulting in 16,786 deaths, according to the latest figures from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

All of the orgy attendees received fines for breaking the coronavirus lockdown restrictions, but the Brussels public prosecutor’s office declined to pursue the case any further.

