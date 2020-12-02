 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Brussels ‘gang-bang’ organizer spills details of gay orgy featuring Hungarian MEP

2 Dec, 2020 16:08
Jozsef Szajer (inset) apologised after attending the party in an apartment above the the Monroe Bar in Brussels. © LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ / BELGA / AFP; inset: © REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
The self-professed organizer of the notorious lockdown-breaching ‘gang-bang’ in Brussels claims all participants were extremely careful, and that he was blissfully unaware that an MEP was in attendance.

Speaking to local media, David Manzheley claims that he regularly hosts orgies in his flat and that the event made for a welcome release from the dreariness of the coronavirus lockdown. 

He also vehemently denies prior knowledge that 59-year-old Hungarian MEP Jozsef Szajer, a member of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s Fidesz party, who resigned in disgrace in the wake of the Brussels gay orgy scandal, was in attendance.

Neighbors reported an illegal gathering inside this apartment block in Brussels' gay bar district. © LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ / BELGA / AFP

“I don’t know this man. He’s a friend of a friend. At my parties, I always invite a few friends, who in turn bring a few friends, and then we have fun together,” Manzheley says

We talk a little, we drink a little – like in a café. The only difference is that, in the meantime, we also have sex.

Szajer reportedly tried to escape the gang-bang – which was also attended by 24 other men – through a gutter before he was taken into custody and escorted back to his residence where he confirmed his identity, and diplomatic immunity, by showing his diplomatic passport. 

Recalling the moment of the bust, Manzheley says his neighbors must have reported him for breaching the lockdown restrictions, as numerous police officers entered his apartment. 

Suddenly, there were a lot of police in my living room. ‘ID card! Right now!’ But we weren't even wearing underpants. How could we then show our identity card?

“They were very mean and said horrible things about gays,” Manzheley said of the arresting officers. He added that all participants took the utmost precautions possible, stating that there were two nurses present at the raucous romp. 

He says he only invited 10 friends, each of whom could invite one other person, on condition that they had already contracted and recovered from Covid-19, and that they were asymptomatic at the time of the orgy. 

Gatherings of more than four people are forbidden in Belgium at present, and a curfew is in place in a bid to limit the spread of Covid-19, which has swamped the country’s healthcare system. 

Belgium has recorded some 579,000 cases of Covid-19, resulting in 16,786 deaths, according to the latest figures from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

All of the orgy attendees received fines for breaking the coronavirus lockdown restrictions, but the Brussels public prosecutor’s office declined to pursue the case any further. 

