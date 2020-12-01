WATCH police arrest driver who plowed through pedestrians in central Trier, Germany
1 Dec, 2020 14:20
The moment police arrested a car driver who sped though a pedestrian area in the German town of Trier, killing at least two people and injuring several others, has been allegedly caught on video and shared online.
Also on rt.com At least two killed, several injured by speeding car in pedestrian zone of Trier, Germany (VIDEOS)
WATCH police arrest driver who plowed through pedestrians in central Trier, Germanyhttps://t.co/4j1SzvshUjpic.twitter.com/lRntqhbVV1— RT (@RT_com) December 1, 2020
DETAILS TO FOLLOW