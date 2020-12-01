 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
At least two killed, several injured by speeding car in pedestrian zone of Trier, Germany (VIDEOS)

1 Dec, 2020 13:35
A square is blocked by police after the incident in Trier, Germany on Tuesday. © Harald Tittel/dpa via AP
At least two people were killed and several others injured in an incident in the German town of Trier after a car plowed through a pedestrianized zone Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities have asked the public to avoid the area as investigations into the incident are carried out and a security cordon established. 

"We have arrested one person, one vehicle has been secured. Two people have died, according to preliminary indications. Please continue to avoid the downtown area," Trier police tweeted.

The driver of the vehicle is a 51-year-old man from the Trier area. He has been detained by police but the exact circumstances of the incident have yet to be established.

German media is reporting that, along with the two fatalities, up to 15 people suffered injuries during the incident. There was no immediate indication of the possible motive.

Eyewitnesses told the Trierischer Volksfreund newspaper that a dark grey Range Rover was driving at high speed and people had been thrown through the air.

The local news outlet added that the city center had been cordoned off and helicopters were circling overhead.

