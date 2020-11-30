WATCH: Residents stunned as fireball lights up the skies over Japan
The fireball appeared to rain down over Japan's southwestern Wakayama prefecture, illuminating the night sky with a brilliant but short-lived flash of light in the early hours of November 29.
The celestial spectacle was captured on dozens of dash cams, doorbell cams and cctv footage across the southern islands of Japan.
「火球」が、29日午前1時半すぎに、うちのATOMCamでも写ってた(大分市)🤩イエーイ。#火球#流星#ATOMCampic.twitter.com/zeflBBXtB8— evanote (@evanote) November 29, 2020
昨夜（本日未明）西日本で観測された火球。先程帰ってきて監視カメラの映像確認したら偶然にも方向ばっちりで写ってた！すごい明るさ！滋賀県大津市。（火球が写っている範囲のみクロップ・拡大しています）#火球pic.twitter.com/QyP7QkznJs— BTBFK (@btbfk) November 29, 2020
Hiratsuka City Museum curator Daichi Fujii said the fireball was as bright as the full moon for a brief moment.
#火球#隕石#流れ星#天体観測#ドラレコ 世界侵略ロサンゼルス決戦観てたら火球来た。流れ星見ようと思っても中々見れないのに。そして、まぁまあ綺麗に撮れてた(๑>◡<๑) pic.twitter.com/2iWjc1XAcr— たびの助 (@kobenoossan) November 28, 2020
火球？？🌠この世の終わりかと思った。 pic.twitter.com/61Pi7xnW2W— 大地 (@dai_chi_0608) November 28, 2020
The intense flash likely marked the fiery end of the meteorite but several experts contacted by the Associated Press claim it's possible some small fragments of the meteorite may have found their way to the ground.
