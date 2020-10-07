WATCH: Mysterious green fireball lights up Mexican skies, rains fire on northern state
Reports came flooding in from across the northern state of Nuevo Leon after the suspected meteorite streaked across the sky at approximately 22:14 local time on Tuesday night.
Eyewitness and doorbell cam videos captured the intensity of the fiery phenomenon as it burned bright through the darkness.
Ahí les va video del meteorito donde si se aprecia, grabado por una de las cámaras de @FER_GV#Meteorito#mty@Cicmty@aztecacomunidad@_LASNOTICIASMTY@MauroMoralesMtz@abimaelsalaspic.twitter.com/2sJUTe21Pw— Isacar Leal (@isagol_) October 7, 2020
Usuarios en redes sociales reportan el avistamiento de un #meteorito en #Monterrey, #NuevoLeón. Vía: @RosendoChV.pic.twitter.com/tWZ2lZ4AQn— Webcams de México (@webcamsdemexico) October 7, 2020
The amazing light show sparked a flurry of speculation online. Some claimed it was merely part of the Draconids meteor shower which is taking place between October 6 and 11, with an estimated frequency of 20 meteorites per hour. Naturally, some had more outlandish theories, suggesting the only logical explanation for the phenomenon was either that Elon Musk or aliens were responsible.
😂🛰🛸🤣 pic.twitter.com/LaVvySe7tU— V Σ R Ó N I C Λ Ω 🌐 קרדיגן (@veronicacastrov) October 7, 2020
October 7, 2020
Civil protection teams were reportedly deployed to extinguish brush fires which broke out soon after the fireball passed overhead, sparking concerns the unknown object may have disintegrated, posing a greater danger to the local area than previously thought.
Aseguran que #Meteorito visto en #Monterrey cayó en #CiudadVictoria. Autoridades inspeccionan la zona.@Cicmtypic.twitter.com/KE09NA2ms4— Azael (@soyaval) October 7, 2020
There were sightings recorded in Ciudad Victoria, Monterrey, Tamaulipas and Tula, among others. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.Also on rt.com The truth is Down Under? Gobsmacked Aussies share conspiracy theories after spectacular green fireball sighting (VIDEOS)
Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!