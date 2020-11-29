Sean Connery’s death certificate reveals he passed away from pneumonia & heart failure – report

Legendary actor Sean Connery’s death certificate has revealed he passed away at the age of 90 from pneumonia and heart failure, according to reports.

The death certificate, obtained by TMZ, revealed the James Bond star suffered respiratory failure caused by pneumonia and atrial fibrillation, an irregular heart rate that puts one at a higher risk for heart complications.

Connery, who had been mostly retired from show business since 2003, died in the Bahamas on October 31. He was reportedly not well for some time, but his wife Micheline Roquebrune said he died peacefully in his sleep.

The Oscar-winning actor was best known for his role as British spy James Bond, whom he played across seven films starting from 1962, including ‘Dr. No’, ‘From Russia with Love’, and ‘Goldfinger’.

