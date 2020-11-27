 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Mossad at work’? Twitter explodes with speculation of US & Israeli involvement after killing of top Iranian scientist

27 Nov, 2020 21:33
While it remains unknown who is responsible for the killing of top Iran nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh-Mahavadi, commenters on social media are already blaming Israel’s Mossad, with some even theorizing a Trump connection.

Fakhrizadeh-Mahavadi was fatally injured after a reported ambush on his car in Tehran that led to a shootout between unidentified assailants and the nuclear scientist’s bodyguards, local media has reported. Alleged to be the head of Iran’s nuclear program, many have taken to theorizing the Israeli government could have been behind the attack, including Iran’s foreign minister.

“Terrorists murdered an eminent Iranian scientist today. This cowardice—with serious indications of Israeli role—shows desperate warmongering of perpetrators,” Javad Zarif announced after the attack. 

Talking heads on social media have taken things further, not only blaming the Mossad intelligence agency for the death, but even theorizing the US could have had involvement based on reports about a reported secret meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman this week. 

Mossad began trending on Twitter not long after reports of the death emerged. 

“So Trump works with Mossad to assassinate an Iranian scientist on his way out the door and there are still a small group of weirdos on here who insist he's some kind of right wing anti-imperialist,” podcaster Rob Rousseau tweeted

Others joined in on claiming the US had involvement.

Some critics claim the attack proves Israel is the “biggest threat” to peace in the Middle East - if they were involved. 

More conservative users have alleged Mossad’s involvement and even celebrated such a scenario.

“Thank you Israel! Another terrorist removed. Obama sent terrorists cash, Mossad sends them lead,” right-wing journalist Mike Cernovich tweeted

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) meanwhile pushed back against Israel being “reflexively” blamed for the death, specifically targeting tweets from former CIA Director John Brennan where he said he does “not know” if a foreign government was involved, but he called the alleged assassination a “criminal act” and urged Iran to wait before responding until the US has “responsible” leadership again.

Israel has not commented on the death of Fakhrizadeh-Mahavadi.

