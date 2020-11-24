2 women injured in Swiss department store attack, police ‘haven’t ruled out terrorism’
The attack occurred around 2pm local time, when a 28-year-old Swiss woman, who lives in the area, grabbed the first victim by the neck with her bare hands before turning on a second woman and slashing her with a knife, police said.
Local media reports say that investigators have not ruled out terrorism as a motive for the attack.
Attaque au couteau de deux femmes à Lugano https://t.co/B62C5wqIVRpic.twitter.com/JnmYccnDTt— Actualités Suisse (@SuisseSUI) November 24, 2020
The suspect was apprehended by other people inside the store before being arrested.
Police said that one of the victims sustained serious, but not life-threatening, injuries in the attack, while the second sustained minor injuries.
