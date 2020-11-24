 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 women injured in Swiss department store attack, police ‘haven’t ruled out terrorism’

24 Nov, 2020 17:33
Two women have been injured in a stabbing attack inside a department store in the Swiss city of Lugano, according to police. A female suspect has been arrested, and officers have reportedly not ruled out terrorism.

The attack occurred around 2pm local time, when a 28-year-old Swiss woman, who lives in the area, grabbed the first victim by the neck with her bare hands before turning on a second woman and slashing her with a knife, police said.

Local media reports say that investigators have not ruled out terrorism as a motive for the attack. 

The suspect was apprehended by other people inside the store before being arrested.

Police said that one of the victims sustained serious, but not life-threatening, injuries in the attack, while the second sustained minor injuries.

