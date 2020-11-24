 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Everything on planet Earth will someday be priced in Bitcoin – Max Keiser

24 Nov, 2020 11:05
Get short URL
Everything on planet Earth will someday be priced in Bitcoin – Max Keiser
© Pixabay.com / Eivind Pedersen
As the price of bitcoin has been surging, the hosts of Keiser Report, Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert, discuss how the biggest asset manager in the world, BlackRock, is finally admitting that bitcoin will take the place of gold.

According to Max, bitcoin is the black hole of money and it sucks everything in. “All fiat money will be sucked in by bitcoin, gold pricing will be sucked in by bitcoin, all stores of value will be eclipsed by bitcoin,” he says, adding that everything on the planet Earth will be priced in bitcoin “as we head to hyperbitcoinization.”

Max points out that the Mona Lisa will be priced in bitcoin and Faberge eggs will be bond-sold in bitcoin. “It’ll be the most sought-after commodity in the multiverse,” he concludes.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies