Everything on planet Earth will someday be priced in Bitcoin – Max Keiser

As the price of bitcoin has been surging, the hosts of Keiser Report, Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert, discuss how the biggest asset manager in the world, BlackRock, is finally admitting that bitcoin will take the place of gold.

According to Max, bitcoin is the black hole of money and it sucks everything in. “All fiat money will be sucked in by bitcoin, gold pricing will be sucked in by bitcoin, all stores of value will be eclipsed by bitcoin,” he says, adding that everything on the planet Earth will be priced in bitcoin “as we head to hyperbitcoinization.”

Max points out that the Mona Lisa will be priced in bitcoin and Faberge eggs will be bond-sold in bitcoin. “It’ll be the most sought-after commodity in the multiverse,” he concludes.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section