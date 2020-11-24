 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Covid-19 passport’: Global airline lobby working on mobile app for international travel

24 Nov, 2020 09:49
‘Covid-19 passport’: Global airline lobby working on mobile app for international travel
©  REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A lobby group that represents airlines worldwide has said that it is creating a mobile app to help passengers show they are Covid-free, as coronavirus vaccinations are expected to become mandatory for international travel.

Qantas CEO says airline will make Covid-19 vaccination COMPULSORY for international travel Qantas CEO says airline will make Covid-19 vaccination COMPULSORY for international travel

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced that it was developing a “Travel Pass” app that would display test results together with proof of vaccination. The app will also link to an electronic copy of the holder’s passport, as well as provide rules and other relevant details for the country of entry. 

British Airways parent IAG SA will participate in a test program using the app by the end of the year, with the digital certificate expected to be rolled out on Apple and Android devices in the first months of 2021.   

IATA Senior Vice President, Airport Passenger Cargo and Security Nick Careen expressed hope that the app could potentially phase out mandatory self-isolation for travelers. 

“Our main priority is to get people traveling again safely. That means giving governments confidence that systematic Covid-19 testing can work as a replacement for quarantine requirements,” said Careen. 

News of the IATA’s project coincides with Qantas Airways CEO Alan Joyce’s announcement that his airline would make proof of Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for all international passengers. He claimed that he discussed the idea with other airlines, and that the policy was likely to become a requirement worldwide. Qantas has already expressed interest in adopting the mobile app being developed by the IATA. 

