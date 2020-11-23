 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Ethiopian forces surround Tigray region capital ahead of surrender deadline

23 Nov, 2020 18:13
Get short URL
Ethiopian forces surround Tigray region capital ahead of surrender deadline
FILE PHOTO Members of Ethiopian National Defense Force ride on their pickup truck as they head to mission, in Sanja, Amhara region near a border with Tigray, Ethiopia November 9, 2020. © REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Federal forces in Ethiopia have surrounded the Tigray region’s capital, after the country’s government gave the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) a 72-hour deadline to surrender.

If the TPLF does not surrender within that time frame, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has threatened to begin a military offensive on the capital, amassing tanks and armed forces in the nearby city of Mekelle.

Military figures had earlier told local media that anyone who chooses to remain in the city after the deadline has expired, without peacefully surrendering, will be shown “no mercy” when the assault begins.

Sharing a statement on social media over the weekend, Abiy defended the military action, arguing that it was necessary to “ensure stability prevails” and that “citizens are free from harm and want.”

The Tigrayan government has not offered a response to the ultimatum, while international aid groups have expressed fear that the conflict will cause a humanitarian crisis in the country and surrounding parts of the Horn of Africa. 

In the first two weeks of the conflict, hundreds were reportedly killed and tens of thousands were displaced, fleeing across the border into neighboring nations.

Also on rt.com UN refugee agency warns of ‘full-scale’ humanitarian crisis in Ethiopia as conflict forces thousands to flee

The United Nations refugee agency said aid support on the ground was at risk of being overwhelmed due to the sheer volume of refugees trying to escape the fighting. By last week, more than 27,000 people had already fled the fighting and crossed into neighboring Sudan, with the numbers rising to about 4,000 a day since November 10, according to a spokesman for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

The recent conflict is the latest escalation between Abiy’s government and the TPLF, who have refused to cooperate since his election as prime minister two years ago. After Abiy postponed national elections in June over coronavirus concerns, the TPLF declared his government illegitimate, with the PM responding in force, accusing the Tigrayans of being a rebel movement.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies