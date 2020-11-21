Canada’s Trudeau calls Great Reset a CONSPIRACY THEORY after video of him promoting the globalist initiative went viral

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who brought an avalanche of attention to the World Economic Forum's ‘Great Reset’ when a video of him talking about the plan surfaced earlier this week, now says it's a “conspiracy theory.”

Asked at a press conference Friday about concerns raised by conservative lawmakers about his use of the term ‘Great Reset’, Trudeau said, “We're in a time of anxiety, where people are looking for reasons for things that are happening to him, the difficult moments we're in. It's nice to be able to find someone to blame, something to point to, something to get mad at.

“We're seeing a lot of people fall prey to disinformation. If conservative MPs and others want to start talking about conspiracy theories, well, that's their choice. I'm going to stay focused on helping Canadians get through this, on learning lessons from this pandemic, and making sure that the world we leave to our kids is even better than the world we inherited from our parents.”

The statement came just six days after a video of Trudeau addressing the United Nations remotely in September came to light, triggering a surge in Google searches for ‘Great Reset’ and sparking viral social media reaction to his comments.

“This pandemic has provided an opportunity for a reset,” Trudeau said. “This is our chance to accelerate our pre-pandemic efforts to reimagine economic systems that actually address global challenges like extreme poverty, inequality, and climate change.”

Justin Trudeau calling the coronavirus pandemic an opportunity for a reset as per the WEF, and parroting the ‘build back better’ line which Biden just so happened to use as a campaign slogan.Must all be a coincidence and not at all coordinated.pic.twitter.com/O406Cy5I8N — Jonathan Witt (@Jonathan_Witt) November 15, 2020

Opposition-party lawmakers, such as Pierre Poilievre, called attention to the video and posted a petition to stop the Great Reset. “Canadians must fight back against global elites preying on the fears and desperation of people to impose their power grab,” Poilievre said.

It's easy to see how observers would infer that Trudeau's comments reflect an international effort to capitalize on the Covid-19 pandemic to impose globalist economic policies. The World Economic Forum has openly promoted the Great Reset and championed using it to avert an economic collapse resulting from the pandemic.

Trudeau also referred in his UN address to “building back better,” echoing Democrat Joe Biden's campaign slogan. “Building back better means giving the support to the most vulnerable while maintaining our momentum on reaching the 2030 agenda of Sustainable Development and the SDGs,” he said.

Mainstream media outlets put their spin on reaction to Trudeau's comments, such as AFP saying the video was being used to justify a “baseless conspiracy theory” about global elites using the Covid-19 crisis to bypass democracy." The Toronto Star also referred to “baseless conspiracy theories.”

Trudeau's comments on Friday provided another opportunity to try to stamp out concerns that the prime minister meant what he said when he called the pandemic “a chance to accelerate our pre-pandemic efforts to reimagine economic systems.” The Huffington Post used a straw man to paint the reactions as absurd, saying, “No, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not engineer the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Royal Canadian Air Force veteran Rex Glacer tweeted that the media was trying to “cover up” for Trudeau. “Seeing things that aren't there? Like Trudeau on video talking about the Great Reset the entire world has now seen?”

Trudeau's media trying to cover up for Trudeau's Great Reset lie...Seeing things that aren't there? Like Trudeau on video talking about the great reset the entire world has now seen? https://t.co/Xim0iHtaug — Rex Glacer (@rexglacer) November 21, 2020

Former National Hockey League star Theo Fleury reacted to Trudeau appearing to directly contradict his own comments, saying, “He's full of s***.” Other observers agreed, calling Trudeau's latest comments “gaslighting.” One Twitter user quipped, “He now calls it the ‘Great Turn it Off and Turn it Back On.’”

