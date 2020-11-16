 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

‘Great Reset’ trends on Twitter after Trudeau speech on Covid-19 hints it’s not just a ‘conspiracy theory’

16 Nov, 2020 18:05
Get short URL
‘Great Reset’ trends on Twitter after Trudeau speech on Covid-19 hints it’s not just a ‘conspiracy theory’
© Global Look / Xu Jinguan
The reemergence of a buzzword-laden speech by Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has social media users scrambling to look up the World Economic Forum’s “Great Reset,” previously dismissed by some as mere conspiracy theory.

An excerpt of a recent Trudeau speech posted on Sunday has forced some to rethink their skepticism over the ‘Great Reset,’ long pooh-poohed as a conspiracy theory despite being the title of an actual manifesto for worldwide social change written by Klaus Schwab, the director of the World Economic Forum. 

Promising a ‘reset’ is in the works, Trudeau expanded on the enigmatic ‘Build Back Better’ slogan that has surfaced on the lips of politicians and NGOs worldwide. Initially broadcast in late September, the speech saw him pledge $400 million to global humanitarian aid projects.

Building back better means giving support to the most vulnerable while maintaining our momentum on reaching the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the [Sustainable Development Goals],” the PM said, referencing the UN’s Agenda 2030, another bête noire of conspiracy researchers who believe it represents the blueprint for global totalitarian government.  

Apparently thrown off balance by the Great Reset being a “real thing,” viewers rushed to look it up, sending searches for the term soaring on Google.

Self-styled Great Reset ‘experts’ took the opportunity to share their conclusions with the curious…

…while others merely opted to denounce the program.

While some believe Covid-19 was deliberately unleashed to usher in the Great Reset, others think the WEF and the ruling classes have merely seized on the pandemic as the perfect opportunity to impose their plan on populations unlikely to embrace it if they had a choice.

Also on rt.com Prince Charles sees ‘golden opportunity’ in Covid-19 pandemic as UK economy faces biggest recession in centuries

Many were cautious about diving down the Reset rabbit hole while acknowledging that an unusually large number of world leaders and NGO directors were speaking in similar terms. US president-elect Joe Biden’s campaign slogan was “Build Back Better,” while UK PM Boris Johnson announced months ago that his country would use the coronavirus as an opportunity to “build back better.” 

Even faced with the words coming from Trudeau’s mouth, however, not everyone was convinced Trudeau’s speech represented something sinister. 

In the text of his “Great Reset” book, Schwab calls for global leaders to seize the opportunity presented by the Covid-19 pandemic to remake society in their image and declares the world will “never” return to normal – even though the disease itself does not “pose a new existential threat” to humanity. 

Trudeau, Biden, Johnson, and other powerful figures like the UK’s Prince Charles have lent their support to the program in recent months, declaring the Covid-19 pandemic represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reimagine society.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies