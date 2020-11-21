 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
ISIS claims responsibility for Kabul attack after over 20 rockets hit Afghan capital, killing 8

21 Nov, 2020 14:41
Police officers stand guard after rockets hit residential areas in Kabul, Afghanistan November 21, 2020. ©  REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) has claimed responsibility for an attack on Afghanistan’s capital that left eight dead and several dozen injured, nearly three weeks after it carried out a rampage at Kabul University.

Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry said that a total of 23 rockets hit targets across Kabul.

At least one rocket landed in an office inside the capital’s diplomatic quarter, but it did not explode, according to reports. 

In total, eight people were killed and 31 others were injured. 

The Taliban denied any links to the attack. Hours later, Islamic State issued a statement taking responsibility for the barrage.

The attack came just hours before US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was set to meet with Afghan and Taliban negotiators in Qatar, in the hopes of restarting stalled peace talks. 

The rocket barrage is just the latest in a series of deadly strikes carried out by Islamic State in the country. At the start of November, IS killed 22 people after gunmen stormed Kabul University.

