 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

69 inmates flee in massive prison break in Lebanon, 5 killed as their car hits tree during chase

21 Nov, 2020 14:08
Get short URL
69 inmates flee in massive prison break in Lebanon, 5 killed as their car hits tree during chase
Lebanese police inspect a damaged car after fugitives crashed it into a tree. © Reuters / Mohamed Azakir
A largescale manhunt is underway in Lebanon as dozens of inmates managed to escape from a prison facility. Some of the fugitives have already been captured or surrendered, while five died after crashing a stolen car into a tree.

A total of 69 people managed to break open their cells and flee a prison in the city of Baabda, western Lebanon, on Saturday at dawn, according to security forces.

The prison break prompted a manhunt, with 15 fugitives being apprehended and two others surrendering to the authorities several hours after the escape.

RT
Members of the Lebanese police gather outside Baabda prison. © Reuters / Mohamed Azakir

A dramatic chase involving the inmates and the police ended in tragedy. A group of fugitives hijacked a Dacia car from its driver in an attempt to lose the cops, but the man behind the wheel lost control of the vehicle and crashed the packed car into a tree. The accident left five people dead and one wounded.

More than 40 fugitives currently remain at large, with the authorities asking the public to report any information on them. The circumstances of the prison break are being investigated.

Earlier this year, Amnesty International sounded the alarm over the harsh Covid-19 situation in overcrowded Lebanese prisons. There were riots by inmates and sit-in protests by relatives demanding the release of the prisoners, the group said.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies