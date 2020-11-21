3 killed as multiple rockets target Afghan capital, amid reports of several explosions across the city

Several blasts have rocked Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, while over a dozen rockets landed in various parts of the city. Three people have been killed, authorities told media.

Afghanistan's interior ministry said that 14 rockets hit Kabul, killing three people and wounding 11 others, local 1TVNews reported. An Afghan television station shared purported footage of the attack, in which a series of loud blasts can be heard and a plume of smoke is visible in the distance.

Breaking: Multiple explosions and rocket landings are reported from #Kabul. No details of the casualties and exact whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/0207jtqWTJ — Kabir Haqmal (@Haqmal) November 21, 2020

The rocket attack coincided with the detonation of several bombs across the city, according to media reports. One of the explosions occurred near a prison, killing at least one person and injuring three others. Another blast was reported in the city’s seventh district, but it did not result in casualties. Both explosions were caused by magnetic mines, local media reported, citing police.

