Head of Serbian Orthodox Church dies after contracting Covid-19 – President Vucic

20 Nov, 2020 07:27
Head of Serbian Orthodox Church dies after contracting Covid-19 – President Vucic
FILE PHOTO: Serbian Patriarch Irinej during a visit to Moscow. © Sputnik / Sergey Pyatakov
Patriarch Irinej of the Serbian Orthodox Church has died, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on social media. The 90-year-old senior cleric was in the hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

“It was an honor to know you. People like you never really go away,” the president said on Instagram, commemorating the patriarch.

Irinej had served as the leader of the Serbian Church since January 2010. He was treated at the Karaburma Military Medical Center after a routine medical check revealed he had contracted the coronavirus.

Last week, he developed fever and his chronic cardiac insufficiency worsened. He remained under the constant supervision of top medical experts, but unfortunately his health ultimately failed.

