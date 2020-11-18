 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Taiwan grounds its ENTIRE FLEET of F-16 fighter jets after one goes missing during training flight

18 Nov, 2020 08:19
Get short URL
Taiwan grounds its ENTIRE FLEET of F-16 fighter jets after one goes missing during training flight
Taiwan Air Force’s F-16 fighter jets fly during the annual Han Kuang military exercise at an army base in Hsinchu, northern Taiwan, July 2015. © Patrick Lin / Reuters
Taiwan’s military has grounded all of its F-16s after one aircraft disappeared from radars while flying a routine training mission. The incident adds to a string of military crashes on the island this year.

All of Taiwan’s 142 F-16s will remain in their bases for equipment checks, its defense ministry said.

“I have asked the defense ministry not to relax a bit on defense and combat readiness to ensure national security,” President Tsai Ing-wen told reporters.

The US-made F-16 disappeared from radar screens minutes after taking off from Hualien Air Base on the island’s east coast on Tuesday evening. The aircraft was flying a training mission with two other combat jets.

The military has launched a search and rescue operation, as the fate of the plane and its pilot remain unknown.

According to local media, it is a seventh such incident involving a Taiwanese F-16, and the aircraft would be the country’s fourth military plane to be lost this year.

Also on rt.com Helicopter with international peacekeepers crashes in Egypt’s Sinai, killing 8 – officials

On October 29, an F-5E fighter jet crashed into the sea during a training flight. The pilot managed to eject but died of his injuries later in hospital.

On January 2, a Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crashed, killing eight passengers, including Taiwan’s Chief of General Staff Shen Yi-ming. In July, a Bell OH-58D Kiowa observation and reconnaissance helicopter crash-landed at Hsinchu Air Base, killing both pilots.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies