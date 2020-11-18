 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 killed after Syria air defenses repel ‘Israeli aggression’ over Damascus, Tel Aviv says it retaliated

18 Nov, 2020 01:40
FILE PHOTO: Light in the sky is seen in Damascus, Syria, on February 24, 2020 © Reuters/ SANA
Several Syrian army soldiers have been killed after the country's air defense systems responded to an Israeli attack near the country’s capital, Damascus, Syria’s SANA news agency reported. Tel Aviv confirmed the raid.

The attack took place in the early hours of Wednesday as the city was plunged into darkness.

“At about 3:11 am this day, the Zionist enemy launched an air aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan on the southern region,” SANA reported, citing a military source. 

Explosions rang out in the skies over the Damascus area, and air defenses intercepted “a number of missiles,” it added.

The attack claimed the lives of three soldiers, according to the military source. One serviceman was injured. The incursion has also inflicted material damage.

Shortly after first reports came in, Israel claimed responsibility for the attack on the Syrian armed forces, saying it was carried out in retaliation for them and Iranian Quds Force allegedly placing explosive devices to hit Israeli troops in the Israeli-controlled part of the Golan Heights.

“We stand prepared to operate against Iranian entrenchment in Syria,” Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) tweeted.

While Tel Aviv rarely confirms military operations outside of its own territory, Israel has routinely targeted what it claimed were "Iranian" and Hezbollah targets inside Syria under the pretext of preventing Tehran from gaining a foothold in the war-ravaged country. 

On Tuesday, IDF nnounced that they uncovered “a number of explosives devices” near the Israeli-controlled part of the occupied Golan Heights, vowing to “not tolerate any violation” of its “sovereignty”.

The area is made up of land captured from Syria by Israel during the 1967 Six-Day War, but is recognized as Israeli territory by only Israel and the United States.

