3 killed after Syria air defenses repel ‘Israeli aggression’ over Damascus, Tel Aviv says it retaliated

Several Syrian army soldiers have been killed after the country's air defense systems responded to an Israeli attack near the country’s capital, Damascus, Syria’s SANA news agency reported. Tel Aviv confirmed the raid.

The attack took place in the early hours of Wednesday as the city was plunged into darkness.

“At about 3:11 am this day, the Zionist enemy launched an air aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan on the southern region,” SANA reported, citing a military source.

Explosions rang out in the skies over the Damascus area, and air defenses intercepted “a number of missiles,” it added.

The attack claimed the lives of three soldiers, according to the military source. One serviceman was injured. The incursion has also inflicted material damage.

Shortly after first reports came in, Israel claimed responsibility for the attack on the Syrian armed forces, saying it was carried out in retaliation for them and Iranian Quds Force allegedly placing explosive devices to hit Israeli troops in the Israeli-controlled part of the Golan Heights.

“We stand prepared to operate against Iranian entrenchment in Syria,” Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) tweeted.

While Tel Aviv rarely confirms military operations outside of its own territory, Israel has routinely targeted what it claimed were "Iranian" and Hezbollah targets inside Syria under the pretext of preventing Tehran from gaining a foothold in the war-ravaged country.

On Tuesday, IDF nnounced that they uncovered “a number of explosives devices” near the Israeli-controlled part of the occupied Golan Heights, vowing to “not tolerate any violation” of its “sovereignty”.

The area is made up of land captured from Syria by Israel during the 1967 Six-Day War, but is recognized as Israeli territory by only Israel and the United States.

