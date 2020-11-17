 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
41 injured in Bangkok protests as Thai police deploy water cannons and tear gas (VIDEOS)

17 Nov, 2020 19:03
Demonstrators clash with riot police during an anti-government protest as lawmakers debate constitution change, outside the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17, 2020. © REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
At least 41 people have been injured in Bangkok, the city’s Erawan Emergency Medical Centre said, as protests pushing for constitutional reforms escalated in the Thai capital on Tuesday amid reports of live ammunition being fired.

A police officer was among the injured, the hospital said, with a dozen people affected by tear gas and five reportedly sustaining gunshot wounds. 

Thousands of people faced off with police in the Thai capital on Tuesday for the latest round of protests, as they demanded the removal of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and for the expansive powers of King Maha Vajiralongkorn to be limited. The protests have been running since July, and Tuesday’s unrest also involved scuffles between those pushing for reform and counter-protesting royalists.

Officers fired a water cannon at some demonstrators who had cut through razor-wire barricades and reportedly taken a water cannon truck stationed outside parliament, where MPs were discussing changes to the constitution, which may affect the role of the monarchy.

Fighting between yellow-shirted royalists and protesters from the youth-led pro-reform movement was also reported, with social media videos appearing to show scuffles near a footbridge and people hurling rocks.


In some local news footage, medics could be seen rushing stretchers bearing some of the wounded through crowds of protesters. Some images circulating on social media purported to show an injured child being taken away for medical attention.

Unverified videos posted to social media appeared to show bullet casings on the ground and live rounds being fired. As well as demonstrators with gunshot wounds.

Deputy Commander of the Royal Thai Army Piya Tavichai denied that the authorities had deployed any live rounds at the protests, and said only rubber bullets had been used, in order to disperse crowds.

