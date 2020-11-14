 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Enormous trove of sarcophagi and gilded statues discovered in ancient Egypt capital

14 Nov, 2020 17:03
Get short URL
Enormous trove of sarcophagi and gilded statues discovered in ancient Egypt capital
Ancient sarcophagi are displayed during a press conference at Saqqara on Saturday. © Fadel Dawood/ Global look Press
The boundless archaeological treasures of Egypt seemingly know no end as officials have announced an extraordinary trove of fresh discoveries, including at least 100 coffins and 40 gilded statues dating back to ancient times.

The incredible artefacts were unearthed in the vast Saqqara necropolis south of Cairo which served as a cemetery for the ancient Egyptian capital, Memphis. 

RT
©  Fadel Dawood/ Global look Press

An array of elaborate sarcophagi and statues were displayed in the shadow of the famous Step Pyramid of Djoser at Saqqara on Saturday. 

At a press conference announcing the finds, Tourism and Antiquities Minister Khaled el-Anany revealed that the items date back over 2,5000 years to the Ptolemaic dynasty and the Late Period. The former ruled Egypt for some 300 years, from around 320 BC to about 30 BC, while the latter stretched from 664 to 332 BC.

Also on rt.com Egypt unearths 3,000 year-old tomb with sarcophagus dedicated to Horus, GOD of the sky (VIDEO, PHOTOS)

As cameramen looked on, archaeologists opened a coffin to reveal a well-preserved mummy wrapped in cloth inside. They also X‐rayed the mummy to show how the body had been preserved.

RT
©  Fadel Dawood/ Global look Press

The items will be spread out amongst at least three museums, including the Grand Egyptian Museum that Egypt is building near the Giza Pyramids. 

El-Anany said that another discovery at the Saqqara necropolis will be announced later this year.

Saturday’s announcement is the latest in a series of archaeological finds in Egypt. The Saqqara site includes more than a dozen pyramids, ancient monasteries as well as ancient animal burial sites. The ruins are a designated UNESCO World Heritage site.

RT
©  Fadel Dawood/ Global look Press

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies