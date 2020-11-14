 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Austrians face 3-week hard lockdown amid surging Covid-19 cases

14 Nov, 2020 11:14
Get short URL
Austrians face 3-week hard lockdown amid surging Covid-19 cases
People walk next to abandoned tables of a restaurant as the coronavirus disease outbreak continues in Vienna, Austria on November 13, 2020. © Reuters / Lisi Niesner
Austria is about to switch from mild anti-coronavirus restrictions to a full three-week lockdown, local media reported citing a draft government decree. The country has seen a recent sharp increase in new daily cases of the virus.

The lockdown is expected to take effect next Tuesday and last until December 6. Currently, the country has a nighttime curfew in place, which will be replaced with an all-day lockdown. All “non-essential” retailers will be ordered to close under new restrictions.

The restrictions will also affect elementary schools that currently remain open throughout the country. Secondary schools have already switched to distance teaching and now the facilities for younger students will be obliged to do so as well.

Also on rt.com Portugal, Austria & England announce lockdowns as Europe increasingly toughens Covid-19 restrictions amid fierce protests

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies