Austrians face 3-week hard lockdown amid surging Covid-19 cases

Austria is about to switch from mild anti-coronavirus restrictions to a full three-week lockdown, local media reported citing a draft government decree. The country has seen a recent sharp increase in new daily cases of the virus.

The lockdown is expected to take effect next Tuesday and last until December 6. Currently, the country has a nighttime curfew in place, which will be replaced with an all-day lockdown. All “non-essential” retailers will be ordered to close under new restrictions.

The restrictions will also affect elementary schools that currently remain open throughout the country. Secondary schools have already switched to distance teaching and now the facilities for younger students will be obliged to do so as well.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW