US Embassy in Pakistan apologizes for ‘unauthorized post’ predicting PM Khan will lose power after Trump defeat

The US Embassy in Pakistan is claiming their Twitter account was accessed “without authorization” when it retweeted a political message from Ahsan Iqbal, a lawmaker rival of Prime Minister Imram Khan.

“The US Embassy does not endorse the posting or retweeting of political messages,” the embassy’s account tweeted on Wednesday. “We apologize for any confusion that may have resulted from the unauthorized post.”

Dear Followers: The U.S. Embassy Islamabad Twitter account was accessed last night without authorization. The U.S. Embassy does not endorse the posting or retweeting of political messages. We apologize for any confusion that may have resulted from the unauthorized post. — U.S. Embassy Islamabad (@usembislamabad) November 11, 2020

The tweet in question from Iqbal, a member of the opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party, predicted the prime minister would be shown the way out in the wake of Trump’s presumed loss to Joe Biden in the US presidential election.

Responding to a Washington Post headline that read “Trump’s defeat is a blow for the world’s demagogues and dictators,” Iqbal wrote, “We have one in Pakistan too. He will be shown [the] way out soon.”

Embarrassing .The US embassy tweeting derogatory comments about sitting US President Mr. Donald Trump and Prime Minister of Pakistan Mr. Imran Khan. First time ever seen an embassy insulting its own lawful elected president. We expect some heads must roll. This is unacceptable! https://t.co/LQxQ2UlYZ2 — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) November 11, 2020

The hashtag #ApologiseUSEmbassy began trending in Pakistan on Wednesday, eventually leading to the apology, though criticism of the post has continued.

With Democrats returning, US estab returns to its habit of propping corrupt puppets in the developing world. Unfortunately for them #PMImranKhan isnt someone who can be blackmailed over his assets abroad nor r Pakistanis going to forget this by undoing the RT#ApologiseUSembassypic.twitter.com/n4tQSbHoqK — Asfandyar Bhittani (@BhittaniKhannnn) November 11, 2020

“Embarrassing. The US embassy tweeting derogatory comments about sitting US President Mr. Donald Trump and Prime Minister of Pakistan Mr. Imran Khan. First time ever seen an embassy insulting its own lawful elected president. We expect some heads must roll,” Dr. Shahbaz Gill, a special assistant to Khan, tweeted.

Pakistan is a sovereign country not an American colony! No one is allowed to interfare in our internal matters. How can @usembislamabad promote the corrupt looters of PDM? We demand a formal apology from US Embassy in Islamabad. #ApologiseUSembassypic.twitter.com/4Fu4yM6YYx — 𝘈𝘣𝘥𝘶𝘭𝘭𝘢𝘩 (@SaidbyAbdullah) November 11, 2020

This equals to direct interference in Pakistan's internal issues. This is an attempted drone attack on soveriegnty of Pakistan.US embassy in Pakistan must issue clairification, apologize and retract such gross violation of diplomatic relations!@usembislamabadpic.twitter.com/MUzZ9fcJj3 — Salar Sultanzai (@MeFixerr) November 11, 2020

