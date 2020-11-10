 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Displaced Syrians settle in ancient Roman ruin instead of ‘overcrowded’ refugee camps amid Covid-19 pandemic (PHOTOS)

10 Nov, 2020 16:09
An aerial view shows a makeshift camp of displaced Syrians on November 1, 2020 at Byzantine ruins in the area of Baqirha not far from the Turkish border, in a region of northwest Syria filled with abandoned Byzantine settlements called the Dead Cities, some of which are UNESCO-listed ©  AFP / Abdulaziz ketaz
In a bid to avoid overcrowded refugee camps a family of refugees in Syria has set up home in the ruins of a Roman temple of the ancient settlement of Baquirha in the north of the war-torn country.

Abdelaziz al-Hassan, his wife and three children fled their home in Idlib last winter after a series of attacks on the city.

They now live in a tent village, pitched at the second-century temple of the ancient local god Baal, also called ‘Zeus’ in Greek mythology. “I chose this place because it provides peace of mind, far from overcrowded places and those riddled with disease,” al-Hassan told the AFP news agency, later mentioning the site’s relative safety from the Covid-19 pandemic.

An aerial view shows a makeshift camp of displaced Syrians on November 1, 2020 at Byzantine ruins in the area of Baqirha ©  AFP / Abdulaziz ketaz

“Two days ago, near the tent's opening, I killed a viper,” the man revealed, adding, “every other day, we have to kill a scorpion. … But we haven't found anywhere better than here yet”.

Displaced Syrians are pictured on November 1, 2020 in their makeshift camp amid Roman ruins in the area of Baqirha in northwest Syria not far from the Turkish border. ©  AFP / Abdulaziz ketaz

The family has set up a long tent as their house, it just fits in-between the temple’s three standing walls. In front of it is another big open tent, with a line strung across two of the temple’s half-destroyed columns to dry laundry on.

Outside there is an electricity source – two solar panels, with a cord leading to an industrial-looking fan inside the tent.

The small cooking stove the family has, however, runs on firewood.

A dog rests near the ruins of a Roman temple at a makeshift camp of Syrians displaced by war at the UNESCO-listed site of Baqirha ©  AFP / Abdulaziz ketaz

Syria has many such historic structures built by the Romans, Byzantines and even European Crusaders. Al-Hassan and his family aren’t the only refugees living in Baquirha, as the near decade-long civil war between the Syrian government and the nation’s different domestic and foreign elements has displaced millions of people.

