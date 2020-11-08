 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Arab world’s first space mission to Mars will reach Red Planet’s orbit in February, ruler of Dubai confirms

8 Nov, 2020 15:20
Get short URL
Arab world’s first space mission to Mars will reach Red Planet’s orbit in February, ruler of Dubai confirms
© UAE's 'Hope' Martian probe. Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC)
The United Arab Emirates’ martian probe ‘Hope’ – the Arab nation's first interplanetary mission – is scheduled to reach the Red Planet in February, the ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has announced.

The probe, which was launched on July 19, has since covered 290 million kilometers through space, Sheikh Mohammed, who is also the UAE’s vice-president and prime minister, said on Twitter.

The operations team has been making another change to the craft’s course and it’s expected to reach Mars at 7:42pm on February 9, 2021, which will become “a great day for us, and all Arabs,” he said.

The Hope probe was developed by the UAE in collaboration with several US universities and is now controlled by the specialists at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) in Dubai.

After entering Mars’ orbit, the device will switch into science mode. It’s tasked with creating a comprehensive picture of the Red Planet’s atmosphere for the period of one Martian year, equivalent to two years on Earth.

Also on rt.com UAE launches Arab world's first Mars probe, establishes communication with orbiter (VIDEO)

The spacecraft is designed to monitor Mars from above the planet using an infrared spectrometer, an ultraviolet spectrometer and a camera. The orbiter will study the atmospheric condition and record climate change on the Red Planet, among other things.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies