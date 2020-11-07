China successfully sends world’s first 6G satellite into orbit to test technology

The rollout of 5G networks is nowhere near complete, but China is already looking ahead to what comes next. The Asian power this week successfully launched the world’s first 6G satellite into space to test the technology.

The experimental satellite containing sixth-generation telecommunications technology was launched into Earth’s orbit from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in China’s northern Shanxi Province on Friday.

The satellite was ferried to space along with 12 other satellites on board a Long March 6 carrier rocket.

The "#UESTC" satellite (Star Era-12), the first #6G test satellite in the world and first one named after the university since its establishment, was successfully lifted off at Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center and entered the scheduled orbit on the morning of Nov. 6. pic.twitter.com/ouM2rpC7pS — UESTC-电子科技大学 (@UESTC1956) November 6, 2020

The cutting-edge satellite is named after the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China. It will be used to verify the performance of the 6G frequency band in space. While 6G technology is believed to still be in its infancy, it is expected to be over 100 times faster than 5G.

The satellite also carries an optical remote sensing system that can monitor for crop disasters, and prevent flooding and forest fires.

Also on rt.com China completes its global satellite navigation system rivaling GPS, GLONASS & Galileo

Like this story? Share it with a friend!