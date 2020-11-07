 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
China successfully sends world’s first 6G satellite into orbit to test technology

7 Nov, 2020 13:45
China successfully sends world’s first 6G satellite into orbit to test technology
A Long March-6 rocket carrying 13 satellites is launched from Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center on Friday. © Zheng Taotao/ Xinhua via Global Look Press
The rollout of 5G networks is nowhere near complete, but China is already looking ahead to what comes next. The Asian power this week successfully launched the world’s first 6G satellite into space to test the technology.

The experimental satellite containing sixth-generation telecommunications technology was launched into Earth’s orbit from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in China’s northern Shanxi Province on Friday.

The satellite was ferried to space along with 12 other satellites on board a Long March 6 carrier rocket. 

The cutting-edge satellite is named after the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China. It will be used to verify the performance of the 6G frequency band in space. While 6G technology is believed to still be in its infancy, it is expected to be over 100 times faster than 5G.

The satellite also carries an optical remote sensing system that can monitor for crop disasters, and prevent flooding and forest fires.

