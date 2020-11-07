 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Former TV presenter killed by bomb in apparent assassination in Afghan capital

7 Nov, 2020 07:23
Get short URL
Former TV presenter killed by bomb in apparent assassination in Afghan capital
©Twitter / TOLO News
A magnetic bomb attached to a car owned by the Central Bank of Afghanistan has killed three people inside the vehicle, including a former host of political shows on TOLO News television.

The bombing happened on Saturday morning in the Makrorayan-e-Char area of Afghanistan's capital Kabul near the home of former TOLO News anchor Yama Siawash. Police said three civilians were killed by the explosion and that all the victims were employees of the Central Bank of Afghanistan. 

Siawash's brother, former Afghan MP Baktash Siavash, confirmed that the ex-journalist was among those killed. He and his father were reportedly the first people at the site of the blast.

The apparent assassination was condemned by Afghan and international journalists, organizations and officials. A government spokesman has called Siawash one of the most talented presenters in the country. He hosted political programs on TOLO TV before moving on with his career.

No party immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing. Police have yet to establish a possible motive for the attack.

Afghanistan remains in a state of permanent turbulence, with a recent increase in attacks reported amid stalled negotiations between the government in Kabul and the Taliban militant movement over a possible peaceful transition. Some of the attacks that happen there are claimed by the local offshoot of the terrorist group the Islamic State, (IS, formerly ISIS), which is not part of the talks.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies