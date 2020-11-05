French foreign minister condemns Turkey’s ‘declarations of violence’ over Islam row

The row over Paris’ response to Islamic extremism simmers on, with France’s foreign minister condemning the Turkish president’s “declarations of violence.”

Jean-Yves Le Drian hit back at Turkey on Thursday morning, slamming President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his “declarations of violence, even hatred” over France’s fight against radical Islam.

On Europe 1 radio, Le Drian said Erodgan’s reaction was “unacceptable.”

Erdogan had attacked the French leader and accused him of needing “mental checks” over his attitude toward Muslims.

Earlier, he joined calls from other Muslim nations to boycott French goods over President Emmanuel Macron’s statement that Islam is a religion “in crisis.”

The French foreign minister warned that if Turkey continues its critical attacks on France, “possible sanctions” could be imposed on the Middle Eastern nation.

Le Drian, who previously extended “a message of peace to the Muslim world,” urged Turkey to “renounce this logic,” as “it is not only France that is targeted.”

On Wednesday, as part of its fight against Islamic extremism, France banned the Turkish far-right Grey Wolves group, after authorities accused its members of defacing a memorial to victims of the Armenian genocide. In response, Turkey demanded that the French government “protect the freedom of assembly and expression of Turks in France” and vowed to “respond in the firmest way possible.”

Tensions have been escalating since Macron refused to denounce the publication and display of caricatures of the Prophet Mohammed in France, which Muslims see as blasphemous. In light of the series of terrorist attacks that has hit Europe in recent weeks, France has warned its citizens that they face a security risk “everywhere,” urging them to “exercise the greatest vigilance” whether at home or abroad.

