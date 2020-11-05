 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

China bars visitors from coronavirus-crippled Britain, Belgium & Philippines

5 Nov, 2020 12:01
Get short URL
China bars visitors from coronavirus-crippled Britain, Belgium & Philippines
FILE PHOTO. ©  Getty Images / Dan Kitwood
Mainland China has blocked entry to non-Chinese visitors from the UK, Belgium and the Philippines as cases soar in the countries, and has implemented new health-screening requirements for travelers from France, Germany and the US.

China has issued statements through its embassies in Belgium, the Philippines and Great Britain announcing the temporary suspension of entry for non-Chinese nationals, even if they hold visas or residency permits.

The embassies wrote that the travel ban “is a temporary response necessitated by the current situation of COVID-19” and the measures “will be assessed in accordance with the evolving situation.”

Read more
Get ready for global technology war & end of globalization as we know it – China unveils ambitious 5-year plan Get ready for global technology war & end of globalization as we know it – China unveils ambitious 5-year plan

The ban comes as England enters a four-week lockdown that started at midnight on Thursday, as the country struggles to control the second wave, reporting over 25,000 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Belgium has Europe’s highest number of Covid-19 cases per capita and the Philippines has the second-highest number of coronavirus deaths in Southeast Asia.

The British Chamber of Commerce (BCC) in China criticized the swift move, which is one of the strictest travel restrictions issued by any country in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus. The BCC in China stated: “We are concerned by the abruptness of the announcement and the blanket ban on entry and await further clarification on when it will be lifted.”

This isn’t the first time that China has implemented a sweeping travel ban to fight the coronavirus. In March, mainland China banned all foreigners from entering the country in response to the pandemic.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies