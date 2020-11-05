Paris to set 10pm curfew for takeaway food & drink to prevent crowds forming during Covid lockdown – Mayor Hidalgo

The mayor of Paris has announced new restrictions to curb socializing in the French capital following reports of crowds gathering outside of businesses serving takeaway food and drinks during the second national lockdown.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo told BFM TV on Thursday that more restrictions are needed to tackle soaring Covid-19 cases in the French capital. The measures announced include a curfew on takeaway food and drink from 10pm.

The mayor said the restrictions are a response to reports that people have been gathering outside these establishments, particularly late in the evening, breaking lockdown rules. The curfew will only apply to the inner suburbs of Paris.

Hidalgo added that an official announcement would follow in the coming hours.

The mayor also reiterated her support for keeping bookstores open during the national lockdown, saying they must be treated as “essential businesses.” Her comments on bookstores had previously been shot down by Health Minister Olivier Veran.

On Tuesday, Veran told RTL Radio that the health situation in the French capital was very serious, with one Parisian infected with Covid-19 every 30 seconds and one Paris resident admitted to the hospital every 15 minutes.

The comments were echoed by cabinet spokesman Gabriel Attal, who claimed the government was considering the reimposition of a nighttime curfew on all Parisians. The prime minister’s office stated that too many people have been out late at night and ignoring lockdown rules, but as of yet, no decision has been made.

The second wave reached a new milestone on Wednesday, with more than 4,000 Covid-19 patients now in intensive care in France. This number is similar to the height of the first wave of the pandemic in March and April.

