WATCH Vienna orchestra playing to calm people who waited inside opera theater as terror unfolded on the streets

As the deadly Islamist terrorist attack unfolded in Vienna on Monday, terrified civilians had to wait inside the Vienna State Opera and were soothed by orchestra members who continued playing, sending vibes of hope amidst horror.

Footage shared to social media and retweeted by the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra shows the accomplished musicians serenading patrons after the evening's show had ended, as police kept everyone indoors amid the carnage on the streets outside.

Elsewhere in the city, terrified citizens were seen fleeing the violence and seeking shelter wherever they could. Heavily armed police also scoured the streets for at least one gunman and their suspected accomplices.

Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said four people were killed in the attack, while 22 were injured – some of them seriously.

In the wake of the incident, police have carried out several raids.

Two people have reportedly been arrested in the town of St. Poelten, west of Vienna, in connection with the attack.

The attacker has since been identified as a 20-year-old Islamic State sympathizer, who was armed with an assault rifle and other handguns while wearing a fake explosive belt during the indiscriminate attack.

Nehammer asked people to remain indoors, while a heavy police presence was witnessed around the Austrian capital. The government has also asked children not to go to school and to remain at home as a precaution.

