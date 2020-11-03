‘Islamist terrorism is our common enemy’: Germany’s Merkel expresses support to Austrians after Vienna attack

Islamist terrorism is a common enemy for both Germany and Austria, Chancellor Angela Merkel said after a terrorist attack in Vienna, which left at least three civilians dead in a spree of gun violence.

“We, Germans, stand by our Austrian friends in sympathy and solidarity,” Merkel said in a statement on Tuesday.

Islamist terrorism is our common enemy. The fight against these murderers and their instigators is our common fight.

She expressed her condolences to families of the victims and wished survivors a swift recovery. Merkel said her thoughts were with the common people and security forces, who are confronting the terrorist threat.

Also on rt.com ‘These evil attacks must stop!’: Trump condemns ‘vile terrorism’ after Vienna shooting spree

The gunmen launched an attack in Vienna on Monday evening, firing random shots at people at six different locations in the Austrian capital, while fighting running battles with the police. The attackers killed at least three people – two men and a woman – and seriously injured 15 others, including a police officer.

One of the suspects was killed by law enforcement and was later identified as a sympathizer of the terrorist group Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS). At least one accomplice is believed to be still at large.

Also on rt.com Vienna attack carried out by ‘at least 1 Islamist terrorist’ & ‘Islamic State sympathizer’ – Austrian interior minister

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!