Vienna attack carried out by ‘at least 1 Islamist terrorist’ & ‘Islamic State sympathizer’ – Austrian interior minister

Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer has confirmed that one of the perpetrators behind the shooting in Vienna was an “Islamic terrorist.” At least one of his accomplices is believed to be on the run.

“We experienced an attack yesterday evening from at least one Islamist terrorist,” Nehammer told reporters, adding that the man killed by police was an Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) sympathizer.

Nehammer described the assailant as a “radicalized individual with links to Islamic State.” Meanwhile, police said the death toll from the shooting in the Austrian capital has grown to three.

The minister also confirmed that at least one accomplice is still on the run and is being hunted by security forces.

The terrorist who was shot dead by the officers was wearing an explosive vest that “turned out to be a dummy,” police said.

As of 06:30 am, this is what we can confirm towards the assault in Vienna's inner city district: #0211wpic.twitter.com/AIzIovFyKh — POLIZEI WIEN (@LPDWien) November 3, 2020

Also on rt.com DRAMATIC VIDEOS show running gun battles with police in central Vienna amid ongoing terrorist attack

DETAILS TO FOLLOW