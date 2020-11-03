 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Vienna attack carried out by ‘at least 1 Islamist terrorist’ & ‘Islamic State sympathizer’ – Austrian interior minister
HomeWorld News

Vienna attack carried out by ‘at least 1 Islamist terrorist’ & ‘Islamic State sympathizer’ – Austrian interior minister

3 Nov, 2020 05:27
Get short URL
Vienna attack carried out by ‘at least 1 Islamist terrorist’ & ‘Islamic State sympathizer’ – Austrian interior minister
Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer has confirmed that one of the perpetrators behind the shooting in Vienna was an “Islamic terrorist.” At least one of his accomplices is believed to be on the run.

“We experienced an attack yesterday evening from at least one Islamist terrorist,” Nehammer told reporters, adding that the man killed by police was an Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) sympathizer.

Nehammer described the assailant as a “radicalized individual with links to Islamic State.” Meanwhile, police said the death toll from the shooting in the Austrian capital has grown to three.

The minister also confirmed that at least one accomplice is still on the run and is being hunted by security forces.

The terrorist who was shot dead by the officers was wearing an explosive vest that “turned out to be a dummy,” police said.

Also on rt.com DRAMATIC VIDEOS show running gun battles with police in central Vienna amid ongoing terrorist attack

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies