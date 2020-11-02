 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Several injured in shooting near Vienna synagogue as armed police cordon off streets
2 Nov, 2020 19:40
Law enforcement in Vienna, Austria have launched what they called a “major police operation,” following multiple exchanges of gunshots near the city’s main synagogue located in the Old Town area. Several people have been injured.

Earlier, local media reported that shots were heard near the Austrian capital’s main synagogue. A police officer who stood guard near the temple was reportedly seriously injured by an unknown assailant.

Large numbers of police have been deployed to the city center and the public has been asked to avoid the area while the security operation is underway.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

