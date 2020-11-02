Several injured in shooting near Vienna synagogue as armed police cordon off streets

Law enforcement in Vienna, Austria have launched what they called a “major police operation,” following multiple exchanges of gunshots near the city’s main synagogue located in the Old Town area. Several people have been injured.

Earlier, local media reported that shots were heard near the Austrian capital’s main synagogue. A police officer who stood guard near the temple was reportedly seriously injured by an unknown assailant.

Large numbers of police have been deployed to the city center and the public has been asked to avoid the area while the security operation is underway.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW