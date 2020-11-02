 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Canadian police probe ‘suspicious’ fires that destroyed two churches located just 10 minutes apart

2 Nov, 2020 11:05
Get short URL
Canadian police probe ‘suspicious’ fires that destroyed two churches located just 10 minutes apart
© Twitter / OPP West Region
Provincial police in Canada's Ontario have launched a probe into twin fires that destroyed churches in two neighboring towns on the same night.

Emergency crews responded to a fire inside the historical South Caradoc United Church in the community of Strathroy-Caradoc in southwestern Ontario at around 12:30am on Sunday. However, they were too late to save the historic structure.

"It was fully involved by the time we arrived," Joop Devoest, deputy fire chief of Strathroy-Caradoc Fire Department, told local media.

About six hours later, news emerged that the St. Andrew's Anglican Church in the town of Muncey was burning as well. And just like in Strathroy-Caradoc, the shrine was completely engulfed in flames by the time the firefighters arrived at the scene. There were no injuries in either incident.

Notably, the churches were just seven kilometers (4.3 miles), or roughly 10 minutes, away from each other. This prompted police to suspect foul play.

"We're still in the preliminary stages of both investigations, so we are following up on all leads, but obviously it is very suspicious that two churches caught on fire in close proximity around the same time," Middlesex County Constable Kevin Howe told reporters.

In June, a 42-year-old local man was charged with attempted murder and arson after he burnt down the historical St. James Anglican Church in Parham, Ontario and injured a person while firing his gun outside.

Also on rt.com Man plows minivan into packed Florida church, starts fire & leads cops on high-speed chase (PHOTOS)

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies