Turkey registers powerful 5.0 aftershock following deadly quake

Turkish seismologists have detected a powerful 5.0 magnitude aftershock off the country's Aegean Sea coast. The jolt follows the devastating earthquake that killed at least 27 and injured over 800 across Turkey and Greece.

The aftershock was reported by Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) early on Saturday. It was not immediately clear whether the tremor inflicted more damage on the country.

The devastating earthquake, measured at 6.6 magnitude by Turkish authorities and 7.0 by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), struck the Aegean shore on Friday afternoon. More that 470 aftershocks, with at least 35 measuring over 4.0 in magnitude, followed the quake.

Izmir, the third largest city in Turkey, was the worst hit by the earthquake. Several multi-story buildings have been reduced into rubble, with dozens of people trapped inside. Some 100 people have been rescued from the debris, and rescue efforts continue at eight locations.

At least 25 people were killed including one individual who has drowned, latest figures by the Turkish authorities show. Two more people died on the Greek island of Samos. More than 800 people suffered various injuries across the two countries during the disaster.

The leaders of Turkey and Greece, two neighbors trapped in a bitter dispute over Mediterranean natural resources exploration rights for months, have shown rare solidarity in wake of the disaster. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke on the phone, expressing condolences and offering help to one another.

