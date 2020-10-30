2 dead as Aegean quake destroys church, sends mini tsunami toward Greek Island of Samos (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

The wall and part of the roof of an Orthodox church on the Greek island of Samos caved in during Friday’s deadly earthquake, which also triggered a ‘mini-tsunami’ that led to localized flooding in coastal areas.

Two teenagers who were walking home from school were killed by falling rubble when the ferocious quake hit the Greek island. In Turkey at least six people were killed and 120 injured in the earthquake, which struck off in the Aegean Sea. The quake was felt on both shores of the sea, and in Istanbul and Athens.

The Church of the Dormition in Neo Karlovasi on the Greek island of Samos partially collapsed as a result of the temblor. Shocking photos from the scene show the damage the quake wrought on the beautiful building.

6.8-magnitude quake in Aegean causes major damage to the Church of Kimisi Theotokou, or Dormition Church, in Karlovasi, on Greek island of Samos. #izmirdeprem#Earthquakepic.twitter.com/ckNxIvWhhA — David Lepeska (@dlepeska) October 30, 2020

“People are panicking and have spilled out into the street,” Samos Deputy Mayor Giorgos Dionysiou said.

Dionysiou confirmed numerous, mostly old buildings had been damaged in the quake. Coastal areas of the island were struck by a miniature tsunami, which flooded low-lying areas, adding insult to injury for an already shaken-up local population.

Major flooding in Vathy town, Samos after tremor, 7.0 on the Richter scale, emergency services called #vathy#earthquakepic.twitter.com/fwYJIbyDSP — Fareid Atta فريد عطا (@atta_fareid) October 30, 2020

The mayor of eastern Samos, George Stantzos, told reporters the authorities were working to “organize the situation.” “We are on the side of the residents. The next hours are crucial,” Stantzos said.

A live stream by a local media outlet showed cracks in multiple buildings, as concerned residents took to the streets as a precaution in anticipation of aftershocks.

