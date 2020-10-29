‘Radical Islamic terrorist attacks’ must stop! Trump tweets support for France after Nice church attack

Donald Trump has tweeted support for France after a brutal attack which killed three people inside a church in Nice, calling for an immediate end to “Radical Islamic” terrorist attacks he said no country can tolerate for long.

“Our hearts are with the people of France. America stands with our oldest Ally in this fight,” Trump tweeted on Thursday, while campaigning in Florida with just days to go before the US presidential election.

French President Emmanuel Macron said the country was “under attack” following the incident in Nice. A man shouting “Allahu akbar” barged into the Catholic cathedral on Thursday morning and beheaded two people, while fatally injuring one more.

The Nice attack comes less than two weeks after the beheading of Samuel Paty, a teacher killed outside his school near Paris. As part of his lesson on freedom of expression, Paty had reportedly shown his students cartoon depictions of the Prophet Mohammed. His attacker, a hardline Islamist of Chechen origin, was later killed by police while resisting arrest.

Separately on Thursday, police in Saudi Arabia arrested a man who attacked a guard outside the French consulate in Jeddah with a “sharp tool.”

