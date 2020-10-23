French mayor threatened with ‘decapitation’ a week after schoolteacher’s brutal murder

Jeremie Breaud, mayor of Bron, near Lyon, has revealed he’s been threatened, with local graffiti stating, “We will cut your head off,” days after an Islamist extremist beheaded schoolteacher Samuel Paty.

Breaud disclosed that he’d been offered police protection after witnessing the threatening graffiti. “These threats must be taken seriously,” he said, in light of the recent killing, which has sparked deep shock and anger across France.

The mayor took to Twitter to share a photograph of the “violent writing” daubed on walls in his city, which, he says, shows how “like the police and firefighters, we locally elected officials are repeatedly victims of increasing violence.” He described the situation as “intolerable.”

Ces violents écrits sont inqualifiables mais ne m'impressionnent pas. Je n'ai pas peur et ne céderai pas. Comme les policiers et les pompiers, nous, élus locaux, sommes des victimes récurrentes d'une violence de plus en plus grande. Cette situation n'est plus tolérable. #Bronpic.twitter.com/DqLy59cdqV — Jérémie Bréaud (@JeremieBreaud) October 22, 2020

France’s Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin directed the authorities to “take legal action and provide protection” for Breaud, and offered his support “for this mayor, as for all elected officials who are victims of threats.”

French police haven’t officially commented on the recent threats, but are said to be investigating the circumstances behind them.

On Wednesday, a woman was detained by police, after threatening to “blow everything up” at Lyon’s Part-Dieu train station.

Samuel Paty was beheaded on October 16 outside the secondary school where he taught, in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, 25 kilometers away from Paris. He was killed by an Islamist extremist after he showed a cartoon of the Prophet Mohammed during a lesson about free speech.

