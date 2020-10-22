 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Whistleblower Edward Snowden granted permanent residency in Russia

22 Oct, 2020 12:06
FILE PHOTO: Edward Snowden speaks via video link to a conference in Portugal. © REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden has been granted an open-ended permanent residency permit by the Russian Federation.

The former CIA and National Security Agency contractor has been living in exile in Russia since 2013 when he blew the lid off the unprecedented mass surveillance operations conducted by US Intelligence. The US has demanded his extradition to face charges for violating the Espionage Act ever since. 

"Snowden was granted an open-ended residence permit earlier today,” his lawyer, Anatoly Kucherena said Thursday. 

The 37 year-old faces the prospect of up to 30 years in prison if convicted but his extradition is unlikely any time soon, especially given his newly-minted residency status. 

Lately, the whistleblower has been engaged in a battle over royalties from his memoir ‘Permanent Record,’ published last September. Earlier this month, a federal judge ruled that the US government may seize the $5.2 million in book royalties Snowden garnered from sales of the book. 

