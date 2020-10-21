 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Brazilian volunteer in Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine trial DIES, authorities say

21 Oct, 2020 17:10
Get short URL
Brazilian volunteer in Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine trial DIES, authorities say
FILE PHOTO: Medical syringe is seen with AstraZeneca company logo displayed on a screen in the background in this illustration photo taken in Poland on June 16, 2020. ©  NurPhoto via Getty Images/Jakub Porzycki
A Rio de Janeiro man who was participating in the Oxford University trials of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine has died of complications from Covid-19, Brazil’s health authorities have announced.

Brazil’s National Health Surveillance Agency (Agencia Nacional de Vigilancia Sanitaria, ANVISA), said on Wednesday that it was informed of the death on October 19, along with a recommendation that the study be continued.

Brazilian media did not identify the deceased by name, saying only that he was 28 years old and either a doctor or a medical student.

Also on rt.com Johnson & Johnson pauses coronavirus vaccine study, citing ‘unexplained illness’ in volunteer

It remains unknown whether the man was taking the AstraZeneca vaccine client or was part of a control group taking the placebo. The clinical data has to be kept confidential to protect the participants and the integrity of the study, ANVISA said in a statement.

The British-Swedish pharma multinational is conducting a stage three trial of its Covid-19 vaccine in partnership with Oxford. The study is taking place in Brazil, the UK, India, and South Africa. In September, the UK study was paused out of safety concerns, due to an unspecified illness in one of the participants.

Also on rt.com Second AstraZeneca volunteer reportedly suffers rare neurological condition, but UK company says it’s not related to vaccine 

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies